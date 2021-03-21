Emile Smith Rowe has named Paul Pogba as the toughest opponent he has come up against in the Premier League with Arsenal.

The Gunners midfielder has been earning lots of praise for his performances this season after having broken into the first team under Mikel Arteta this term.

Smith Rowe has been a regular fixture in the Arsenal squad throughout the campaign and has earned lots of new admirers following his sparkling form.

The 20-year-old came up against Pogba during Manchester United’s goalless draw with Arsenal in the Premier League at The Emirates at the end of January.

And the Gunners youngster has now revealed that he rates Pogba as one of his toughest opponents in the Premier League.

Asked to name the best player he has faced, Smith Rowe told the Daily Mail: “Paul Pogba is definitely up there. So strong, so technically good.

“Jack Grealish, too. He’s so good, man. I look up to him. The way he is with the ball. The way he scores, assists and creates, he’s so good. Bukayo [Saka] tells me he’s a great guy, too.”

Arsenal will return to Premier League action after the international break when they host Liverpool FC at The Emirates on Sunday 4 April.

The Gunners will then take on Slavia Prague in the quarter-finals of the Europa League on 8 April.

