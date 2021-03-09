Erling Haaland urged to sign for Man United ahead of Man City

Erling Haaland would be better suited to joining Manchester United ahead of Manchester City this summer, according to Dietmar Hamann.

The 20-year-old’s future is likely to be a major talking point in the summer months as he continues to be linked with a potential move to the Premier League.

Haaland is widely regarded as one of European football’s most promising young attacking talents and he is likely to have no shortage of potential suitors should he consider a move away from Borussia Dortmund.

The forward has already scored 31 goals in all competitions for Borussia Dortmund so far this season, and he has been linked with a potential move to the Premier League in the future.

Former Liverpool FC star Hamann feels that Haaland would be better suited to Manchester United ahead of Manchester City were he to make the move to the Premier League this summer.

Speaking to Stadium Astro, Hamann said: “I don’t think Haaland is a Manchester City player. I can’t see him joining Man City and I’m not sure whether City will be interested in him.

“Pep [Guardiola] has got rid of some centre-forwards in the past. The way they play, they like to pass the ball around, I’m not sure whether Haaland would suit Man City or fit in there.

“At Manchester United, they have so many quick players and like to counter-attack, I think Haaland will suit United a lot better than City.

“Can United get him in the summer? I think there might be a situation in the summer if Dortmund miss out on the Champions League, where they might have to sell Haaland and [Jadon] Sancho. I think they could both go in the summer.”

Meanwhile, Manchester United are currently preparing for the first leg of their Europa League last-16 clash against AC Milan on Thursday night.

After that, the Red Devils will switch their focus back to Premier League affairs and their home clash with West Ham on Sunday.

