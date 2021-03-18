Rio Ferdinand reveals the Man United tactic he is not a fan of

Rio Ferdinand has revealed that he dislikes it when Ole Gunnar Solskjaer deploys two deep-lying holding midfielders for Manchester United.

The Red Devils have enjoyed some good form in recent weeks and they currently find themselves in second place in the Premier League table and 14 points behind Manchester City.

Manchester United have won three of their last five games in the top flight to keep them in the title race, and they are also aiming to book their spot in the Europa League quarter-finals by beating AC Milan this week.

Solskjaer has often chosen to deploy both Fred and Scott McTominay together in certain games, but former Manchester United defender Ferdinand feels that can make the Red Devils’ tactics too negative.

Speaking on his FIVE YouTube channel, Ferdinand said: “With United it’s the two holders that kill me.

“When you play two players that hold it hurts my soul. I think that’s Ole’s concern [conceding goals], that’s his biggest concern.

“Can he leave Harry Maguire or Victor Lindelof on the halfway line one-on-one? It’s been shown, it’s proven you can’t. That’s not their main attributes.

“Harry Maguire is good at a lot of other things but that area is one of his weak points.”

Manchester United are currently preparing for the return leg of their Europa League last-16 clash against AC Milan in Italy on Thursday night.

The Red Devils were pegged back and held to a 1-1 draw in the first leg at Old Trafford last week.

Manchester United are then back in FA Cup action on when they travel to Leicester City in the quarter-finals on Sunday.

