Rio Ferdinand names the two signings Man United need to make

Rio Ferdinand feels that Manchester United need to sign a new centre-half and centre-forward in the forthcoming summer transfer window.

The Red Devils have made progress this season and they are currently second in the Premier League table as they bid to try and better their third-placed finish from last term.

Nevertheless, Manchester United are still more than 10 points behind current Premier League leaders Manchester City, who look destined to reclaim their title as champions this season.

Attentions will now inevitably start to turn towards the summer transfer window and the players Manchester United could look to sign to bolster their squad ahead of next season.

Former Manchester United defender Ferdinand wants to see the Red Devils bring in a new centre-half, as well as an attacker such as Kylian Mbappe or Erling Haaland.

Speaking on his FIVE YouTube channel, Ferdinand said: “Manchester United were playing catch up from everybody last season. They finished 30 points behind Liverpool last season, now they’re above them.

“That’s a big, big achievement in that sense. We were not sitting there last season thinking Manchester United would win the league this season or be up there.

“Four or five weeks ago we were saying that, so I see that as a massive step in the right direction. Is this team in a better position than they were last season? Yes they are. Is there still work to do? Yes there is.

“But I see progress. I still see room for improvement, we definitely need to buy a centre-back, a commanding centre back with pace, please!

“I think [Edinson] Cavani, yes, he’s a good stopgap but [we need] a centre forward. If people like Erling Haaland or Kylian Mbappe are available, you can’t allow them to go somewhere else and you need to move heaven and earth to get them here.

“Manchester United are used to having superstars and those boys would change the narrative at this football club, that’s how good they are.

“There’s room for improvement and opportunity to improve this squad, there’s players out there available, it seems. We need to be in the mix.”

Manchester United are back in Premier League action on Wednesday night when they travel to face Crystal Palace in the top flight.

After that, the Red Devils will take on bitter rivals Manchester City away from home on Sunday afternoon.

