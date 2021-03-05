Gary Neville makes FA Cup prediction about Man United

Gary Neville is tipping Manchester United to win the FA Cup this season.

The Red Devils’ Premier League title hopes continued to fade on Wednesday night after they were held to a goalless draw by Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.

The stalemate was Manchester United’s fourth in their last five games in the Premier League and it left them 14 points behind leaders Manchester City.

Manchester United will attempt to get their title bid back on track and close the gap on Manchester City when they travel to The Etihad to face Pep Guardiola’s men on Sunday.

However, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men will likely have to look elsewhere for silverware this season, and the FA Cup could represent a great chance for the Red Devils to claim a trophy.

Manchester United have been in good form in the cup competition this season, having beaten Watford, Liverpool FC and West Ham United en route to the quarter-finals.

The Red Devils will take on Leicester City in the FA Cup quarter-finals on 21 March, and former Manchester United star Neville seems to think that his ex-employers could go on to win the trophy this term.

Asked to predict who will win the FA Cup this season during a Twitter Q&A, Neville simply replied: “United !!!”

Manchester United have not won the Premier League title since 2013.

