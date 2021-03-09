Gary Neville issues Man United rallying cry after Man City win

Gary Neville has challenged Manchester United to finish the season as strongly as possible following their impressive 2-0 victory at Manchester City on Sunday.

Goals from Bruno Fernandes and Luke Shaw secured what had looked to be an unlikely victory for the Red Devils as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men ended the Citizens’ impressive winning run.

The win left Manchester United in second place in the Premier League table and 11 points behind Manchester City with 10 games left to play.

Manchester City still remain as the clear favourites to win the Premier League title this season, with the trophy still looking out of reach for the Red Devils.

However, former Manchester United star Neville has talked up the importance of the Red Devils pushing for the strongest finish they can manage in the wake of Sunday’s impressive win.

Speaking on his podcast on Sky Sports, Neville said: “We know they’re not quite ready yet [to win the title] and that’s proven over the last couple of months but finish the season well.

“I’ve talked today about finishing a poor second or a good second. A poor second is whereby it fades out towards the end of the season and becomes a bit of a poor league, City win it easily, and you end up 20 points off and you’re nowhere near still.

“Whereas actually if you can go and get within seven or eight points of City it will count for something. When Liverpool were chasing City down over that two or three, four years, they were getting closer every single year.

“These 10 games Man Utd have left are really important. They’ve got to finish a good second. They could be caught by Leicester and other teams but I do think they’re the second-best team in the country this season.

“If they’re not to finish second it would be a real problem but if they are going to finish second be a good second, not a poor second.

“They need to think about how they catch this Man City team in the long term.

“Winning today will make them feel good tonight and City will feel bad about it but at the end of the season it will be Man City lifting the trophy and those Man United players and the manager have to work out how they get onto that podium because that’s the only thing that matters.

“There were many times during a season where we lost games against our rivals but at the end we were holding the trophy up and nobody remembered the games we lost in, they just remembered who won the trophy.

“Short term gain for Man United, and a good moment, and a surprising moment from where they’ve been this week in their performances. For City, they have to pick themselves up.”

Manchester United will take on AC Milan in the first leg of their Europa League last-16 clash on Thursday night.

The Red Devils will then face West Ham United at home in the Premier League on Sunday.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip