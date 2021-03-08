Graeme Souness: What I really think of Anthony Martial at Man United

Graeme Souness has claimed that Manchester United “cannot trust” Anthony Martial following his recent form for the Red Devils.

The 25-year-old has been in and out of the Manchester United first team this season and he has netted less than 10 goals in all competitions for the Red Devils so far.

Martial has struggled to produce consistent performances for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men, and he had only netted four times in the Premier League ahead of Sunday’s derby showdown with Manchester City.

Former Liverpool FC star Souness believes that Martial’s patchy form for the Red Devils means that Solskjaer cannot trust the forward to perform at the top level.

Writing in his column for The Times, before the Manchester derby on Sunday, Souness said: “Anthony Martial has had his chance at United now.

“The bottom line is you can’t trust him, you don’t know what you’re getting from him and at a big club like United you cannot have that with your number nine.

“I said at the start of the season that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had to find a way of keeping him on his toes. He finished well last season, but they cannot rely on him.

“At United, you have to be at it every week, not picking games or moments in games when you fancy it. You’re not describing a big player if you say that.

“Even his biggest fan would agree Martial is not at it every week, showing he’s up for the fight with his team-mates.

“A player with his ability should be saying to himself, ‘I’m going to be the difference, I’m going to win this game single-handedly.’

“Instead, he sometimes looks like he would rather be at home watching Coronation Street.”

Manchester United are back in Europa League action on Thursday night when they take on AC Milan in the first leg of their last-16 clash.

After that, the Red Devils, who finished third in the top flight last season, will switch their focus back to Premier League affairs and their home clash against West Ham United on Sunday 14 March.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip