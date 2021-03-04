Pep Guardiola sends message to Man City players about Man United

Pep Guardiola has insisted that he is only focused on Manchester City’s showdown with Manchester United this weekend despite his side’s recent remarkable form.

The Citizens secured a 4-1 victory over Wolves on Tuesday night to continue their excellent run of form in the Premier League and pull further clear at the top of the table.

Guardiola’s side are now the clear favourites to win the Premier League title this season as they bid to reclaim the trophy from Liverpool FC.

Manchester City will host bitter local rivals Manchester United at The Etihad on Sunday 7 March in their next Premier League game.

And Guardiola has insisted that he is not paying attention to the fact that his side have now equalled their club record of 28 games unbeaten, saying that he is only focused on Sunday’s showdown right now.

Asked for his reaction to Manchester City’s remarkable form, Guardiola told BT Sport on Tuesday night: “Man United.

“Manchester United is the only thing I care about. We’re going to think about the records and everything we’ve done in the league when it’s over – so Man United.”

The Manchester City boss continued: “The champions are Liverpool so the crown belongs to them.

“We are in the best position right now to take them out and we are going to try but they are the champions.

“We want to win it and defend it next season. There is 33 points to play for.

“Tomorrow our opponents will play, we have one or two days off and prepare for Manchester United at home.”

Manchester United will look to close the gap to Manchester City when they take on Guardiola’s side away from home this weekend.

The Red Devils are aiming to better their third placed finish in the Premier League from last season.

