Owen Hargreaves praises ‘fabulous’ Man United star Amad Diallo

Owen Hargreaves has heaped praise on Amad Diallo after he opened his Manchester United account with a brilliant goal in the 1-1 draw with AC Milan on Thursday night.

The 18-year-old, who joined Manchester United from Atalanta earlier this year, came on at half-time during the Europa League last 16 clash.

Diallo netted a brilliant goal when he expertly lifted his header over Gianluigi Donnarumma in the 50th minute after being found by Bruno Fernandes’ lofted pass to put Manchester United into the lead.

It looked as if Diallo’s goal was going to be decisive for the Red Devils but Simon Kjaer equalised for the Italian side deep into second-half stoppage time.

Speaking after the game, former Manchester United midfielder Hargreaves praised Diallo for the impact he had after replacing Anthony Martial at half-time.

Speaking to BT Sport, Hargreaves said: “Fabulous to see a young player come on and have an impact on the game.

“This is what Bruno [Fernandes] does best. That is an amazing run for a young kid. The execution of that.

“A good pass and a good run beats a defence. That is a fabulous moment for the young man.

“Nice to see him come on and have a really good impact in a big moment. To get a big goal will be huge for him.”

Diallo will be hoping to be involved for Manchester United when the Red Devils return to Premier League action with a home clash against West Ham United on Sunday.

The Red Devils are currently second in the table after their 2-0 victory over Manchester City last weekend.

