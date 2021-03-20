Owen Hargreaves rates Man United’s Europa League chances

Owen Hargreaves believes that Manchester United are the clear favourites to win the Europa League this season.

The Red Devils booked their spot in the quarter-finals of Europe’s second tier competition on Thursday night thanks to a 1-0 win away to AC Milan.

Manchester United will now look to end the season on a high by finishing the campaign as highly as possible in the Premier League and challenging for the Europa League and FA Cup crowns.

Former Manchester United midfielder Hargreaves believes that the Red Devils are the clear favourites to win the Europa League this season.

Speaking on BT Sport after Thursday night’s win, Hargreaves said: “United are the best team, with the upmost respect to everyone else.

“They are the favourites and they should be the favourites. Arsenal, Roma, maybe. They are all here for a reason, they are good teams, but United have the most talent. If they can put the pieces of the puzzle together they should win this if it goes according to plan.

“I’m sure Arsenal and Roma will disagree but I think anyone watching will realise United have the strongest squad left in the competition.”

Manchester United are back in FA Cup action on Sunday when they take on Leicester City away from home in the quarter-finals.

After that, the Red Devils will switch their attention to Premier League affairs and their home clash against Brighton and Hove Albion on 4 April.

Manchester United are currently second in the table as they look to better their third-placed finish from last term.

