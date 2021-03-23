Harry Maguire makes honest admission to Man United fans

Harry Maguire has admitted that Manchester United “must do better” after they were dumped out of the FA Cup by Leicester City on Sunday.

The Red Devils were beaten 3-1 by Leicester City at the King Power Stadium as they lost the quarter-final clash.

Manchester United, who are still searching for their first trophy under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, are now left challenging for the Europa League and as high a finish as possible in the Premier League this season.

Red Devils captain took to Instagram after the game to issue his thoughts on the defeat as he and his Manchester United team-mates now head off on international duty.

Maguire wrote: “A tough one to take. It’s been a relentless run of games and today shown. Still no excuse, we know we must do better. Still lots to play for and we must bounce back.”

Manchester United will return to Premier League action after the international break with a home clash against Brighton and Hove Albion.

After that, they will switch their attentions to the first leg of their Europa League quarter-final tie against Granada on 8 April away from home.

The Red Devils currently find themselves in second place in the Premier League table and 14 points behind leaders Manchester City.

