Harry Maguire praises ‘brilliant’ Man United staff after Man City win

Harry Maguire singled out Manchester United’s coaching staff for special praise after the Red Devils’ impressive 2-0 victory at Manchester City on Sunday.

Goals from Bruno Fernandes and Luke Shaw secured the three points for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men as they produced an impressive performance at The Etihad to claim all three points and end Manchester City’s winning run.

The result left them in second place in the table and 11 points behind Pep Guardiola’s men with 10 games left to play this season.

The Red Devils were able to keep Guardiola’s side at bay for most of the game as they secured an important win against their bitter local rivals.

Speaking after the game, Maguire singled out Solskjaer and the rest of his coaching staff for praise for getting the tactics right.

Maguire told Manchester United’s website: “We have brilliant coaches and a brilliant manager and brilliant analysts as well.

“Credit to them because they are the ones who sent us out in that formation and those tweaks when they have the ball. We knew they were going to keep the ball at times and the positions that they find themselves in, they have a lot of possession.

“We’ve seen that in recent games, so we had to be patient at times, but we had to make sure we kept getting up to the ball, kept getting contact, keep making tackles. I felt that we did that really well.

“For sure we can improve, we can do better in parts of the game. But it’s an important win, an important performance after a disappointing trip to London in midweek.

“Now we have to dust ourselves down and go again. We’ve got another big game on Thursday.”

Next up for the Red Devils is their Europa League clash against AC Milan on Thursday night.

After that, Manchester United will host West Ham United in the Premier League at Old Trafford on Sunday.

