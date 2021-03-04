Mark Hughes reckons that Manchester United should have signed Edinson Cavani five years ago but he still rates him as an “outstanding” talent.

The Uruguay international has been settling into life at Old Trafford after having signed for the Red Devils on a free transfer from Paris Saint-Germain in the summer.

Cavani has already scored six goals and made two assists in the Premier League for the Red Devils this term and the 34-year-old has been a constant threat in front of goal whenever he has been called upon.

Former Manchester United star Hughes would have preferred to see the Red Devils land Cavani a number of years ago when he was in his physical prime, but he still rates him as an exceptional talent.

Speaking in an interview with Sky Sports before Manchester United’s trip to Crystal Palace on Wednesday night, Hughes said: “United have got good quality at the top end of the pitch but they need someone in like Edinson Cavani five years ago, when he was in his pomp.

“United probably got Cavani at the wrong time but he’s still an outstanding centre-forward; when he plays in this team, he gives them more focus, more confidence going into his feet, and things happen around him.

“With Martial, Rashford and Greenwood, they all want to play in any position other than through the middle.

“They’ve all been tried down the middle, but you sense none of them really want to be there.”

Cavani, who has recently been sidelined with a minor injury, will be hoping to be fully fit when Manchester United return to Premier League action with a crunch clash against Manchester City at The Etihad on Sunday.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip