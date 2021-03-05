Ian Wright is tipping Jadon Sancho to sign for Manchester United this season and he feels that “it’s time” for the attacker to return to England.

Sancho, 20, was heavily linked with a move to Old Trafford last summer but a switch failed to materialise as he ended up staying at Borussia Dortmund.

The England international is widely regarded as one of European football’s top attacking prospects, and it remains to be seen whether a move to the Premier League will be on the cards this summer.

Sancho has scored 14 goals and made 12 assists in all competitions for Borussia Dortmund so far this season.

Former Arsenal star Wright feels that the time is right for Sancho to return to the Premier League and he feels that Manchester United are most likely to be his destination.

Speaking on Ringer FC’s Wrighty’s House podcast, Arsenal legend Wright said of Sancho: “I want him here. I want Jadon Sancho here and I don’t care where he comes.

“Obviously, it looks like if it’s going to be United, because we know that he had a little bit of a problem when that didn’t go through.

“I believe he thought that move was going to happen and it didn’t happen and I think that’s when he had that little bit patch in form where it wasn’t quite happening and he had to get himself going again.

“For Sancho’s sake and I’m not disrespecting Dortmund… it’s time.

“You know what I love about it, is the faith that not only he had in himself but what his family had in him for his dad to move to Manchester then Germany and now it’s time for him to come back.”

Meanwhile, Manchester United are currently preparing for their Premier League showdown with Manchester City at The Etihad on Sunday.

The Red Devils head into the game on the back of their disappointing goalless draw with Crystal Palace on Thursday night.

