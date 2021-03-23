Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: Jonny Evans should still be a Man United player

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has claimed that Jonny Evans should still be a Manchester United player after hinting that the Red Devils made a mistake in selling him.

The Northern Irish defender came through the youth system at Manchester United while Solskjaer was still playing at the club but he was offloaded to West Bromwich Albion in a £6m deal back in 2015.

The 33-year-old, who joined Leicester City in 2018, has been a regular fixture in the first team this season, making one assist in 23 Premier League games for the Foxes and making 30 appearances in all competitions.

Solskjaer has now admitted that former Manchester United boss Louis van Gaal probably made a mistake in letting Evans leave the club back in 2015.

Speaking in an interview before Manchester United’s 3-1 defeat at the hands of Leicester City in the FA Cup on Sunday, Solskjaer said: “You know, Jonny Evans should have been a Manchester United player now, of course.

“But sometimes football takes you other places when changes in management happen.

“I’m sure that Jonny Evans has feelings for Manchester United and we have feelings for him too.

“So it is a pleasure to see him playing as well as he does and we just have to move on.

“But of course, local lads – I call them local lads, you know what I mean – we want to build our next youth team on players like Jonny Evans, if you like.

“With Mason Greenwood, Scott McTominay and Dean Henderson and all of the lads, added on with top quality players of course.”

Manchester United will return to Premier League action after the international break when they take on Brighton and Hove Albion at home.

They will then travel to Granada in the first leg of their Europa League quarter-final on 8 April.

