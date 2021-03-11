Gary Lineker responds to Amad Diallo’s display in Man United’s 1-1 draw with AC Milan

Gary Lineker took to social media to praise Amad Diallo after he scored Manchester United’s goal in their 1-1 draw with AC Milan in the Europa League on Thursday night.

Diallo came on as a half-time substitute for Anthony Martial at Old Trafford and netted the opener for the Red Devils in the last-16 tie five minutes later.

The 18-year-old headed Bruno Fernandes’ lofted pass over Gianluigi Donnarumma in expert fashion to net his first goal for Manchester United.

Manchester United looked to be heading for a victory but they were pegged back in stoppage time when Simon Kjaer netted a header from a corner moments before the final whistle.

England legend Lineker was watching the game and took to his personal Twitter account to praise Diallo for the way he opened his account for the Red Devils.

Posting on Twitter after the opening goal, Lineker wrote: “Well that’s quite the start for Amad.”

Meanwhile, former Celtic boss Neil Lennon was also impressed by Diallo’s opening goal and impact.

Commenting on the goal, Lennon told BBC Radio 5 Live: “It was a magnificent chipped reverse pass from Bruno Fernandes.

“I like the look of Diallo already. He has given Manchester United a real lift.”

Ivorian Diallo arrived at Old Trafford from Serie A side Atalanta at the turn of the year and will be hoping to continue his strong start in the coming weeks and months.

The Red Devils will host West Ham United in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon at Old Trafford.

