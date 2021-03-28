Jesse Lingard sends message to Man United fans after loan move

Jesse Lingard has admitted that he went through a tough period at Manchester United before his loan move to West Ham United was confirmed.

Lingard struggled to hold down a spot in the first team at Old Trafford in the first half of the campaign under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, and he ended up being shipped out to the Hammers in the January transfer window on a six-month loan deal.

The England international has made a promising start to his spell at the east London club, scoring five goals and making two assists in seven Premier League games for West Ham United.

The 28-year-old has now lifted the lid on how his struggles at Manchester United before his move to West Ham helped him to step up his desire to perform at the highest level.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Metro, Lingard said: “It was a tough period building up to the loan.

“I felt like I deserved to be playing for United but obviously I knew in myself I had to go on loan.

“So there was a range of emotions, I was going through all sorts. So just to get it over the line and sign the papers was a good feeling.

“I think you just have to believe in yourself and believe in your ability. It would have been quite easy for me to give up and fall off.

“At the time it was hard. You train all week, building up to the game and then not getting picked is difficult for any player

“There was a time in lockdown when I just looked back at some old England games, and games that I played well in for United, just to get the fire in my belly again.

“Since coming here I’ve had targets written down on a board and until I hit them, I won’t be fulfilled.”

Lingard will be hoping to feature for West Ham United when the Hammers take on Wolves away from home on Monday 5 April.

Meanwhile, Manchester United will return to Premier League action after the international break when they take on Brighton and Hove Albion at home.

