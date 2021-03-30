Roy Keane has lavished praise on the “outstanding” Luke Shaw following his top performances for Manchester United this season.

The England international appears to have been given a new lease of life under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Old Trafford and he has been earning lots of praise for his fine displays.

The 25-year-old has been a regular fixture in the first team this season and has scored one goal and made five assists in 25 Premier League games this term.

Shaw also made an assist in England’s 2-0 win over Albania in their World Cup qualifier on Sunday evening.

Former Manchester United captain Keane has been highly impressed by what he has seen from Shaw this season and has praised him for his improved performances.

Speaking in an interview with ITV on Sunday night, Keane said:

Shaw will be hoping to feature for Manchester United when the Red Devils return to Premier League action with a home clash against Brighton and Hove Albion this weekend.

The Red Devils are currently second in the Premier League table as they look to better their third-placed finish from last term.

