Paul Merson predicts where Man United are going to finish

Paul Merson has insisted that he is fully expecting to see Manchester United claim a top-four finish in the Premier League this season.

The Red Devils are currently in second place in the top-flight table as they bid to try and close the gap to leaders Manchester City.

As things stand, however, Manchester United are 14 points behind Pep Guardiola’s men and the chances of them catching the leaders are looking slim.

Leicester City are just a point behind Manchester United in the table and the Red Devils will be keen to secure second spot this season and beat their third-placed finish from last term.

Manchester United were dumped out of the FA Cup by Leicester City at the weekend to leave the Europa League as their last realistic hope of winning a trophy this season.

Now, former Arsenal midfielder Merson has stated that winning the Europa League and finishing in the top four would represent a great season for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Old Trafford.

Writing in his column for Sky Sports, Merson said: “People keep laughing because I keep saying it but Manchester United are the biggest club in world football, in my opinion.

“But they need to win something. It’s alright going and beating Man City and stopping the run, but you’ve got to kick on and go and win a trophy. Now the pressure is on – they’ve got the Europa and that’s it.

“I don’t know what they’re thinking upstairs at United. I don’t know if they’re thinking ‘just get us top four, Champions League football and we’ll go from there’.

“They’re going to get Champions League football, I don’t see them finishing outside the top four so for Ole not to keep his job when teams like Liverpool, Chelsea or Arsenal might not finish in the top four – it’s not as easy as it used to be to walk into the top four every year.

“It depends how the owners perceive it and what they want. If it’s going to keep ticking over the books for them, getting into the top four, it’s a job well done.

“For me, it’s Manchester United and they need to be winning trophies. But if they win the Europa League and get in the top four, which I expect them to, I don’t see anything wrong with that.”

Manchester United will return to Premier League action after the international break when they host Brighton and Hove Albion at Old Trafford.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip