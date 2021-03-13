Paul Scholes: What I think about on-loan Man United star

Paul Scholes is predicting a bright future for Diogo Dalot at Manchester United once he returns from his loan spell in the summer.

The 21-year-old is spending the season on loan to Italian side AC Milan and he played the full 90 minutes against his parent club in the 1-1 draw in the Europa League on Thursday night.

Dalot was shipped out to AC Milan after having been deemed to be surplus to requirements at the Old Trafford club last year.

The Portuguese defender has scored two goals and made two assists in 21 appearances for the Italian club in all competitions so far this season.

Scholes was impressed by what he saw from Dalot against Manchester United on Thursday and he is tipping him to have a bright future at Old Trafford.

Speaking to BT Sport after Thursday’s draw, Scholes said of Dalot: “He does seem a really good lad, speaks well.

“He’s done the right thing to get games at a big club. That will do him the world of good.

“He played in an unfamiliar position tonight, on that left side, but even his crossing with his left foot was brilliant. I thought defensively he did everything he had to do.

“Where does he stand now? I think he’ll come back at the end of the season.

“Pre-season will be big for him. It’s time for him to really perform in those pre-season games. Put a bit of pressure on Wan-Bissaka.

“He’s different to Wan-Bissaka. We know what a great defender Wan-Bissaka is. I think he’s got more quality going forward. It’s just a decision for the manager and what he wants.”

Manchester United will attempt to get back to winning ways when they host West Ham United in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.

The Red Devils are currently in second place in the Premier League table.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip