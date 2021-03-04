Manchester United has praised the “special” Bruno Fernandes for the impact he has had since signing for Manchester United last year.

The Portuguese playmaker has been one of the Red Devils’ most consistent performers since having signed for the club from Sporting Lisbon in the January transfer window last year.

Fernandes has been in superb form for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side so far this season and he has already scored more than 20 goals in all competitions this term.

The 26-year-old is widely considered to be one of Manchester United’s key players and he has quickly established himself as one of the first names on the team sheet.

Former Manchester United star Scholes has been highly impressed by Fernandes’ impact, although he reckons that the PFA player of the year award will probably end up going to a Manchester City player if the Citizens win the Premier League title this term.

Asked about Fernandes’ impact, Scholes told Optus Sport: “What he’s brought to this United team… has been special.

“He creates goals, scores – not in the big games! – but in a lot of them.

“Ultimately, at Man United you are there to win titles and big games and he has to be a bigger influence than that.

“I could give him a bit of an excuse with United’s centre-halves – to me, they need protecting too much, especially in the big games against proper forward players.

“(The central midfielders) sit too deep and he doesn’t get the support from the midfield players, which is important to him.

“It is not just the ability he has got, he needs bodies around him to take people away, so he can come into spaces, player who is controlling midfield, and that brings the best out of him.

“This will be a problem for United until they solve it. They need to sign a centre-half who is dominant, takes the ball off people, look what City have done with Dias… all the teams that have won the league in recent years: Kompany, Van Dijk…

“He should be right in the mix (for PFA Player of the Year), there is no doubt about that, but I am always a believer the best players are the players playing for the team that wins the league and there are a few City players I’d go for before Bruno.”

Manchester United are currently preparing for their crunch derby showdown against Manchester City at The Etihad on Sunday afternoon as they look to try and close the gap down to the Premier League leaders.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip