Ian Wright names the two players Man United should sign this summer

Ian Wright believes that Manchester United should go all out and try to sign both Erling Haaland and Jadon Sancho this summer.

The Red Devils are likely to be linked with a host of potential signings this summer as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks to prepare his squad for next season.

Manchester United were heavily linked with a move to sign Sancho from Borussia Dortmund throughout the summer transfer window last year, but a switch failed to materialise.

It now remains to be seen whether they will return to try and land the England international this time around.

Haaland, meanwhile, is rated as one of the top young forwards in European football and is not likely to be short of potential suitors this summer.

Former Arsenal star Wright believes that the Red Devils should make moves to try and sign both of the attacking talents this summer.

Speaking to Premier League Productions, as quoted by Metro, Wright said: “I’d still try and get Sancho as well to go with him [Haaland].

“I envisage that if you can have a Man United side that had Pogba, Fernandes, Haaland and Sancho… you know what I mean?

“Then you start to feel that somewhere along the line you’re going to get some creativity there.

“My problem with Man United when I watch them is that they don’t keep the ball well enough in that last third where the creativity is needed to open a West Ham up, move defenders around, a link man like the forward who can hold it, keep it there on the edge of the box, play it around to someone like Fernandes who can slip it into little spaces.

“Then all of a sudden you can counter attack or you can play through them. That’s what they need, any of those two.

“I don’t think Sancho is something that they should just give up on because he’s creative as well, he goes past people.”

Manchester United will travel to AC Milan in the Europa League last 16 on Thursday night after their 1-1 draw in the first leg at Old Trafford last week.

