Rio Ferdinand singles out Man United star for special praise after Man City win

Rio Ferdinand has singled out Luke Shaw for special praise following his upturn in performances for Manchester United lately.

The full-back has been a regular fixture in the Manchester United team this season and he has been earning plenty of praise for his recent displays.

Shaw has made six assists in all competitions for the Red Devils this season and he netted Manchester United’s second goal of the game during their 2-0 victory over Manchester City on Sunday.

The 25-year-old has featured in 24 of Manchester United’s 28 games in the Premier League this season and former Red Devils defender Ferdinand has been thrilled by the way Shaw has turned around his form at Old Trafford recently.

Speaking in an interview with Vibe with Five, Ferdinand said of Shaw: “We have to look at where he has come from by the way.

“This was a kid who was broken down mentally, it seemed, it looked like he was on the scrap heap at United. Jose Mourinho when he was there, absolutely discarded him. The kid was a broken man.

“He has come back from the depths to now being one of the most important players at Man United in the way that they’re playing. You have to commend him for that.”

Shaw will be hoping to feature for Manchester United when the Red Devils take on AC Milan in the Europa League last 16 on Thursday night.

The Red Devils are currently in second place in the Premier League table and will then prepare to host West Ham United at Old Trafford in the top flight on Sunday.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip