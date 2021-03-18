Rio Ferdinand: This is the signing Man United must make this summer

Rio Ferdinand has told Manchester United to go all out and try to sign Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund this summer.

The Red Devils are bound to be linked with a whole host of potential new signings this summer as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks to bolster his squad.

Haaland, 20, is widely considered to be one of the brightest attacking talents in European football, and he is not likely to have any shortage of suitors this summer.

The Norway international has been in top form for Dortmund so far this season, and he has already netted 19 goals and made four assists in the Bundesliga.

It remains to be seen whether Manchester United will chase a deal to sign Haaland this summer or not, but former Red Devils star Ferdinand believes that the Premier League outfit should do all they can to land the Norwegian.

Speaking in an interview on YouTube, Ferdinand said: “They have got to go out and give everything they have got to get Haaland.

“I don’t like to talk about players that come from other teams but this guy, we [United] can’t afford to let this guy go anywhere else. His only destination is England.

“It’s the only place he is going. If he goes anywhere else I will be so surprised.

“He obviously loves English football, his dad played here. It’s one of his dreams to come and play in England, I’m sure. Why not in the red shirt at Old Trafford.

“Be the guy that brings trophies back to Old Trafford.”

Meanwhile, Manchester United are currently preparing for the second leg of their Europa League last-16 clash against AC Milan in Italy on Thursday night.

The Red Devils will then take on Leicester City in the FA Cup quarter-finals on Sunday.

