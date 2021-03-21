Robbie Savage names the player Man United must sign this summer

Robbie Savage believes that Manchester United should go all out and try to sign Harry Kane this summer if they are unable to land Erling Haaland.

The Red Devils look set to be linked to a whole host of players in the coming weeks and months as the clock ticks down to the summer transfer window.

Manchester United are being credited with an interest in highly-rated Borussia Dortmund forward Haaland and it remains to be seen whether they will also reignite their interest in Jadon Sancho this year.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is likely to be keen to bolster his squad this summer as he looks to put together a squad capable of challenging for the Premier League title next season.

Former midfielder Savage feels that Manchester United should consider a move to sign Tottenham striker Kane this summer if they are unable to get a deal across the line for Haaland.

Writing in his column for the Daily Mirror, Savage said: “Erling Haaland has probably overtaken Kane as first-choice target for Europe’s elite, so he faces a stark choice.

“He can stick around at Tottenham, break Shearer’s record, cement his place as a Spurs legend and take his chances that a medal or two might come his way.

“Or if his old boss Mauricio Pochettino at Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid or Manchester United come calling, does he want to be a winner – and have the medals to show for it?

“United have not won anything for four years, but the way they managed a tricky away leg in the San Siro to beat AC Milan was miles ahead of Tottenham’s disarray in Zagreb.

“I’ve said before that United are a top-class centre-forward away from being truly frightening, so I’ll say it again.

“If he can’t get Haaland, new director of football John Murtough should go all-out to bring Kane to Old Trafford. Move heaven and earth for him.”

Manchester United are currently preparing for their FA Cup quarter-final clash against Leicester City at the King Power Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

The Red Devils’ next Premier League game is a home clash against Brighton on 4 April.

