Paul Scholes sets clear challenge for Man United stars

Paul Scholes believes that Manchester United are the favourites to go on and win the Europa League this season.

The Red Devils secured their place in the last eight of Europe’s second tier club competition on Thursday night after Paul Pogba’s second-half goal gave them a 1-0 victory away to AC Milan.

Manchester United will now look to progress through to the semi-finals as they look to win the trophy they last lifted under Jose Mourinho back in 2017.

Former Manchester United star Scholes feels that the Red Devils are the clear favourites to lift the trophy this season and says it all comes down to the players’ attitudes.

Speaking on BT Sport after the final whistle on Thursday, Scholes said: “United have the best squad by far left in the competition [Europa League].

“I think it’s all down to attitude now. If their attitude is right going into any of these games they should win these games without a shadow of a doubt.

“If they get the attitude right from the quarter-finals onwards they should win this competition.”

Manchester United are back in FA Cup action on Sunday when they travel to take on Leicester City in the quarter-finals.

After that, the Red Devils will return to Premier League affairs with a home clash against Brighton and Hove Albion on 4 April.

Manchester United are currently second in the table and 14 points behind leaders Manchester City.

