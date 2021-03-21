Paul Scholes sends Man United message to Dean Henderson

Paul Scholes believes that Dean Henderson has “taken over” from David De Gea as Manchester United’s new number one goalkeeper.

Henderson has been filling in for De Gea in recent games for the Red Devils while the Spaniard was on paternity leave.

The 24-year-old has kept clean sheets in five of his last six appearances for the Red Devils and has impressed between the posts during De Gea’s absence.

It now remains to be seen whether Henderson will continue in goal for the Red Devils or if De Gea will be restored to the starting line-up by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

However, former Manchester United midfielder Scholes believes that Henderson should be given the chance to prove himself further in the coming games following his good form.

When asked who Manchester United’s number one goalkeeper is, Scholes told BT Sport: “I think it’s Henderson now, I think he’s taken over.

“I thought David had been lucky after the Everton game to keep his place. I thought there were a couple of mistakes there where he could have done things better.

“There were a few things before that, a couple of things after that as well. Not glaring obvious mistakes but I just feel a bit more confident with Henderson there, it seems a little more relaxed.

“I don’t want to have a go at David. He’s been an amazing ‘keeper for United, he’s been brilliant and he still will be if Dean doesn’t take his chance.

“I just think the time has come to give him a run of games in the team and see how he does.

“He’s been put in the England squad, I think he should be the number for England if he maintains this form.

“He made a mistake in the first game, we know that, but he showed great character to come back and again he’s been really calm tonight [against AC Milan].

“I think he [Zlatan Ibrahimovic] should score and I think he should save it, strangely enough. Four yards out, great chance, great leap, he’s bullied Luke Shaw there.

“He really has to go across goal but it’s in Dean’s area and he should save it and he has saved it.”

Manchester United are currently preparing for their FA Cup quarter-final clash against Leicester City away from home on Sunday afternoon.

After that, the Red Devils will switch their attention back to Premier League affairs and their home clash against Brighton after the international break.

