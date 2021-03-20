Paul Scholes sends message to Paul Pogba after Man United win

Paul Scholes described Paul Pogba as the “difference” as Manchester United claimed a 1-0 win at AC Milan to book their spot in the Europa League quarter-finals.

Pogba replaced Marcus Rashford at half-time of the last-16 clash in Milan and netted the all-important winner on the night in the 48th minute to wrap up a 2-1 aggregate victory.

The France international has been sidelined due to injury issues recently but he is now on his way back to full fitness.

Former Manchester United star Scholes was highly impressed by what he saw from Pogba against AC Milan on Thursday night.

Speaking on BT Sport after the final whistle, Scholes said: “Yeah, they’ve got the job done.

“I don’t think they were special on the night. That man there [Pogba] really did make a difference. Not just his goal but I think he livened everybody else up.

“It wasn’t a special performance, it didn’t need a special performance, just a victory. Henderson made a great save as well towards the end. Job done. Quarter-finals.

“Pogba was really good when he came on. Came into that left-hand side position. Showed bits of quality right from the off and livened everybody up.

“He’s different. He can create. He can score goals.”

Pogba has now scored five goals and made two assists in all competitions for Manchester United so far this season.

Manchester United are back in FA Cup action on Sunday when they travel to take on Leicester City in the quarter-finals.

After that, the Red Devils will return to Premier League action with a home clash against Brighton and Hove Albion on 4 April.

