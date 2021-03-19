Ole Gunnar Solskjaer sends message to Man United fans about Diogo Dalot

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has insisted that Diogo Dalot still has a future at Manchester United beyond his loan spell at AC Milan.

The 22-year-old was shipped out to AC Milan for the current campaign on loan until the end of the season after he was deemed to be surplus to requirements at Old Trafford.

Dalot has been earning some regular playing time with the Italian side this season and has made more than 20 appearances in all competitions for AC Milan.

He also featured against his parent club during the Europa League last-16 tie between Manchester United and AC Milan this month.

Solskjaer has now confirmed that he believes that Dalot still has a future at the Old Trafford outfit and that Manchester United will consider his situation when his loan spell in Italy comes to an end.

Asked if Dalot still has a future at Manchester United, Solskjaer told a news conference on Wednesday: “Yeah, he does. The plan was always for Diogo this season to… well, the main thing for Diogo was to be fit.

“He never managed to be fit for a long spell when he was here with the injures. Now he has kept fit all season, he has been available for them.

“He’s played at a big club with big expectations, a great club. So it’s been a good year for him.

“Of course, I’ve been very pleased with with his development this season and he is our player and we’re looking forward to getting him back.”

Meanwhile, Manchester United will now switch their focus back to domestic affairs and their trip to face Leicester City in the FA Cup quarter-finals on Sunday.

The Red Devils are currently in second place in the Premier League table.

