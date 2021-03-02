Ole Gunnar Solskjaer singles out Man United star after Chelsea FC draw

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer singled out Daniel James for praise following his performance in Manchester United’s goalless draw with Chelsea FC on Sunday.

The Wales international has been in good form for the Red Devils in recent weeks and he produced a solid display during the stalemate against the Blues on Sunday as he played the full 90 minutes at Stamford Bridge.

James has been a regular fixture in the Manchester United team in recent weeks and he has scored three goals and made one assist in his last five outings for the Red Devils.

The 23-year-old has netted five goals in all competitions for Manchester United this season and Solskjaer has been delighted by what he has seen from the attacking midfielder in recent games.

Asked to comment on James’ performance on Sunday, Solskjaer said after the game: “He [Daniel James] did really well.

“His defending, his pressing, his energy. What we asked for, he gave us. They kicked him between pillar and post, so top, top marks for him.”

Manchester United are currently second in the Premier League table and are now 12 points behind leaders Manchester City.

Solskjaer went on to stress the importance of Manchester United returning to winning ways when they travel to face Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Wednesday night.

He continued: “We’ve got Crystal Palace on Wednesday, so we look forward to that one. I’m pleased with everyone’s energy, attitude, as I’ve said. We just need a bit of quality.

“I said before the game, in these so-called big games, we’ve kept some great clean sheets, great defending, energy, attitude. The lads have done absolutely everything right defensively.

“Attacking-wise we need that little bit of quality but that will come. This team is getting better.”

