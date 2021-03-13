Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has heaped praise on Amad Diallo following his impressive performance in Manchester United’s 1-1 draw with AC Milan on Thursday night.

Diallo came off the bench to replace Anthony Martial at half-time of the Europa League last-16 clash and he scored within five minutes of his introduction when he headed in Bruno Fernandes’ lofted pass.

Manchester United looked to be set to claim a victory against the Italian side but they were pegged back in second-half stoppage time when Simon Kjaer netted an equaliser.

Diallo, 18, will be hoping to hold down a more regular spot in the first team between now and the end of the season as he looks to try and help the Red Devils end the campaign on a positive note.

Solskjaer has admitted that he was thrilled by Diallo’s impact on Thursday night and he feels that there is more to come from the Ivorian teenager.

Speaking at his post-match news conference, Solskjaer said of Diallo: “He’s creative and he plays with freedom.

“Great pass from Bruno [Fernandes] by the way, that’s what makes the goal.

“Amad, he has been on the pitch before, but a good goal. He has loads to learn and he’ll be better having had that [time].”

Speaking in a separate interview with BT Sport, Solskjaer added: “He is a young boy with a big future.

“You can see day in, day out he is starting to improve. He is going to be a big player for us.”

Manchester United will return to Premier League action on Sunday when they host West Ham United at Old Trafford.

After that, the Red Devils will travel to Italy for the second leg of their Europa League clash against AC Milan on Thursday night.

