Ole Gunnar Solskjaer singled out the “absolutely superb” Anthony Martial for special praise in the wake of Manchester United’s 2-0 win at Manchester City on Sunday.

The France international has come in for criticism for failing to produce consistent form for the Red Devils in recent seasons but he was one of their key players in Sunday’s victory at The Etihad.

The 25-year-old played 88 minutes of the Premier League showdown at The Etihad as goals from Bruno Fernandes and Luke Shaw secured a key victory for Solskjaer’s men.

Martial has only managed to score seven goals in all competitions for Manchester United so far this season.

However, Solskjaer was absolutely thrilled with his performance during the Manchester derby clash away from home on Sunday.

Speaking to Sky Sports after Sunday’s win, Solskjaer said: “I thought Anthony was absolutely superb today. He was more of the Anthony of old.

“He turns, gets hold of it, and to think he was a doubt this morning!

“Until two hours before the game, until after the warm-up to be fair, I wasn’t sure if he was going to play or not. So fantastic. That was the same with Luke.”

Solskjaer continued: “Of course today he [Martial] rediscovered himself I feel. He was really strong on the ball and positive.

“And we have to be positive, we have to be a positive team. We want to play at a high tempo, of course we do, but we had to defend well.

“You’ve got to defend so you can attack spaces that appear.”

Manchester United are in Europa League action on Thursday night when they take on AC Milan in the last 16.

The Red Devils will then turn their attentions back to Premier League affairs and their home clash with West Ham United on Sunday.

