Gareth Southgate has lavished praise on Luke Shaw following his excellent performances for Manchester United in recent weeks.

The England international has been given a new lease of life under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in recent months and he has been earning lots of praise for his performances this term.

Shaw, 25, has scored one goal and made five assists in 25 Premier League games this season to help the Red Devils climb up into second place in the top flight table.

The left-back will now be hoping to continue impressing on the international stage too as he bids to earn a spot in the England squad for this summer’s European championships.

England boss Southgate has been very impressed by what he has seen from Shaw in recent months and he’s been delighted to see the progress he has made under Solskjaer.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Sky Sports, Southgate said of Shaw: “He’s been very good. Luke played in the first Under-21 game I took charge of. There’s never been any doubt in our mind about Luke’s quality.

“He has obviously suffered from injuries and had to withdraw from a few squads but it has been great to see him playing on the front foot as a full-back with his defending and he’s been really ambitious with his attacking.

“He looks like he’s in good condition to drive forward, he’s got excellent quality with the ball and it’s a good moment for him.

“He’s aggressive against his wingers, he’s difficult to play against one-v-one, he’s getting better with his cover defending for his centre-backs.

“He’s got to find the level he’s shown at his club and play his game.”

Shaw will be hoping to feature for Manchester United when the Red Devils host Brighton and Hove Albion at Old Trafford in the Premier League this weekend.

The Red Devils will then take on Granada in the Europa League quarter-finals.

