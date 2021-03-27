Chris Sutton names the player Man United must sign this summer

Chris Sutton has urged Manchester United to complete a deal for Erling Haaland this summer to bring the “wow factor” back to Old Trafford.

The Red Devils are likely to be linked with a host of potential signings this summer as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks to bolster his squad ahead of next season.

Haaland is widely regarded as one of the most promising young talents in European football, and Manchester United have been credited with an interest in signing the 20-year-old from Borussia Dortmund in recent weeks.

It remains to be seen whether the Red Devils will be able to complete a deal to sign Haaland, but former Chelsea FC star Sutton feels that a player such as the Norway international is just what Manchester United need this summer.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, Sutton said: “Solskjaer took United to third in the Premier League in his first full season. Now they’re second to a very special City side.

“With this contract extension, the question now is: can United go on to win the title under Solskjaer? Yes, I’d say they can, but only if the club continues to back its manager and gets him an Erling Haaland.

“That is what they have been missing — a player who brings the wow factor in front of goal.

“Bruno Fernandes creates the chances but they could do with someone like Dortmund forward Haaland to finish them. Edinson Cavani is an excellent, experienced striker but his fitness has been unreliable.

“I would like to see United back Solskjaer in the market. Imagine the shockwaves it would send if they beat their rivals City to Haaland’s signature!

“It also wouldn’t hurt Solskjaer’s chances of convincing everyone he is the right man for the job if he wins the Europa League.

“Get your hands on a trophy and continue your league progress.”

Manchester United are currently in second place in the Premier League table as they chase a top-four finish this season.

The Red Devils, who host Brighton and Hove Albion after the international break, are looking to improve on their third placed finish under Solskjaer last term.

