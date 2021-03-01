Thomas Tuchel: What I really think of Bruno Fernandes at Man United

Thomas Tuchel has praised the “unbelievable” impact that Bruno Fernandes has had since his arrival at Manchester United last year.

The Portuguese playmaker signed for the Red Devils from Sporting Lisbon in the January transfer window in 2020 and he has been a regular fixture in the first team since then.

Fernandes has been one of Manchester United’s most consistent performers and he has already netted more than 20 goals in all competitions for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men so far this season.

The 26-year-old, who has also already reached double figures in terms of assists this term, netted 12 goals in 22 games for Manchester United last season following his transfer midway through the campaign.

Chelsea FC boss Tuchel is a keen admirer of the Portugal international and he has been highly impressed by what he has seen from Fernandes in a Manchester United shirt so far.

Speaking in an interview before Manchester United’s clash with Chelsea FC on Sunday, Tuchel said of Fernandes: “The impact he has had since he arrived at Manchester United is indescribable and unbelievable.

“To come from Portugal, from a competitive team, a big club, but not from the strongest league and stepping in a year to one of the biggest clubs in the Premier League and the strongest league in Europe and to have this kind of impact, I have nothing but the biggest respect for this guy.

“It is outstanding. He is one of the best midfielders in the world, attacking midfielders, and he has a huge, huge impact and to have this as a single person in football, you must be absolutely top level because this is almost impossible.”

Fernandes will be expecting to feature for Manchester United when the Red Devils return to Premier League action with a trip to Crystal Palace on Wednesday.

