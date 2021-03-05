Gary Neville: Man United to make ‘big decision’ about David De Gea soon

Manchester United will make a big decision on David De Gea’s future soon, Gary Neville has claimed.

The Spain international was a surprise absentee from the Manchester United team for their goalless draw with Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Wednesday night.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer cited “personal reasons” for the Manchester United number one’s absence as Dean Henderson filled the void left by the Spaniard.

Henderson returned to Manchester United following his impressive loan spell at Sheffield United last term to fuel speculation surrounding De Gea’s future.

The England international has made four appearances for Manchester United in the Premier League campaign so far as Solskjaer opted to stick with De Gea in goal.

The former Atletico Madrid goalkeeper has started to allow mistakes to creep into his game over the past few seasons to raise questions about his future as the club’s number one.

Asked by a Twitter user about De Gea’s future at Manchester United, Neville delivered a cryptic response to cast doubt on the goalkeeper’s future.

The Twitter user posted: “Do you think time is over for De Gea in a United shirt?”

And Neville replied: “A big decision is coming soon.”

De Gea has made 434 appearances in all competitions over the past nine seasons at Manchester United since his £17m move from Atletico Madrid in 2011.

The Spanish goalkeeper has won the Premier League title, the FA Cup crown, the League Cup and the Europa League during his time at Old Trafford.

