Man United draw up three-man shortlist to replace David De Gea – report

Manchester United are looking at three potential options to replace David De Gea in the summer, according to a report in England.

Sky Sports is reporting that the Red Devils are ready to enter the summer market to sign a new goalkeeper in the upcoming transfer window in the event that De Gea leaves Old Trafford.

The same article states that Manchester United have been keeping a close eye on Atletico Madrid shot-stopper Jan Oblak over the past 12 months or so.

According to the same story, the Red Devils are also looking at AC Milan youngster Gianluigi Donnarumma, who will be a free agent at the end of the 2020-21 season.

The report goes on to highlight Lille goalkeeper Mike Maignan as a more affordable option than Oblak, who could cost Manchester United in excess of £100m.

Sky Sports go on to reveal that De Gea is looking to return to Madrid following the birth of his first child given that his wife works as a television presenter in the Spanish capital.

The media outlet add that Manchester United are still likely to sign a new goalkeeper irrespective of Henderson’s performances in the final months of the season.

Henderson has kept successive clean sheets in Manchester United’s 0-0 draw with Crystal Palace and 2-0 victory over Manchester City.

Manchester United will host AC Milan in the Europa League on Thursday night.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip