Manchester United are prepared to listen to offers for David De Gea this summer, according to a report in England.

Website 90Min, as quoted by the Daily Mail, is reporting that Manchester United are ready to offload the Spain international at the end of the 2020-21 Premier League campaign.

The same article states that the 20-time English champions are ready to sell De Gea but Manchester United won’t officially put the Spanish goalkeeper on the transfer list.

According to the same story, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is ready to promote Dean Henderson to the number one spot in the Manchester United team following his fine performances when called upon this term.

The report goes on to add that Manchester United are worried about interest from other Premier League clubs in Henderson, who is growing impatient at being the club’s second-choice goalkeeper.

90Min claim that Tottenham Hotspur are interested in Henderson following his successful loan spells at Sheffield United before his return to Manchester United last summer.

The media outlet claim that Paris Saint-Germain could look at De Gea as a potential summer signing despite the Ligue 1 side showing an interest in Spurs goalkeeper Hugo Lloris.

PSG wouldn’t have any problems affording De Gea’s £375,000-a-week wages as well as offering a substantial financial package to Manchester United for the goalkeeper, according to the report.

De Gea has won the Premier League title, the FA Cup, the League Cup and the Europa League during his 11 seasons at Manchester United.

