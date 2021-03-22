Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says he is eager to keep Edinson Cavani at Manchester United for another season.

The Uruguay international moved to Manchester United in a free transfer from Ligue 1 side Paris Saint-Germain last summer to bolster Solskjaer’s attacking options.

Cavani has provided Manchester United with an additional attacking edge given the inconsistent performances of Mason Greenwood and Anthony Martial this term.

The 34-year-old has scored six times and has made two assists in 18 games in the Premier League this season to highlight the veteran striker’s continued ability to impact games.

Cavani has largely been used as an impact substitute from the bench, although the Uruguayan forward enjoyed a run in the first team during the festive period.

Speaking at his pre-match media conference ahead of Manchester United’s clash against Leicester City in the FA Cup quarter-finals on Sunday, Solskjaer provided an updae on Cavani’s future at Old Trafford.

“We’re speaking to Eddy,” Cavani said. “Edinson is a top striker and whatever he decides to do, let’s see. We’re in good dialogue with him.

“We want a competitive squad and we need someone up there to score the goals for us.

“So we’re looking at it.”

Manchester United signed Cavani in a free transfer from PSG after the Uruguay international scored 200 times in 301 games in all competitions over the past seven seasons.

Cavani has played for Danubio, Palermo, Napoli, PSG and Manchester United in his decorated career.

Manchester United will take on Brighton in their next Premier League game on Sunday 4 April.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip