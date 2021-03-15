Manchester United will need to replace Edinson Cavani if Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants to guide the Red Devils to Premier League title glory, according to Paul Merson.

The Uruguay international moved to Manchester United on a free transfer from Paris Saint-Germain last summer to provide the Red Devils with more firepower up front.

Cavani has enjoyed a decent first season at the Premier League’s most-successful team following a return of six goals in 18 top-flight appearances.

The 34-year-old’s current contract is set to expire in the summer and Cavani will become a free agent unless Manchester United decide to extend his Old Trafford deal.

Manchester United have been reliant on Cavani to produce something of a consistent return given the struggles of Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood this term.

Sky Sports pundit Merson believes Manchester United need to replace Cavani in order to challenge for the Premier League title in future seasons.

“I’m a big fan of his, I think he’s a special player but Man United need to win the Premier League and you’re not going to win it with Cavani up front,” Merson told Sky Sports.

“They need to bring in a top-drawer centre forward. There’s no chance he’s going to play 38 games in the Premier League and score 25 goals.

“He was a top player but he’s not on a youth training scheme is he? He’s going to make players better but if you’re bringing in a Haaland or a Harry Kane he’s not playing and you’ve got £100k-a-week tied up.

“I don’t think they’ve got enough money to go out and buy a world class centre forward and keep Cavani.”

Cavani has netted seven goals and has made two assists in 23 games in all competitions during his Manchester United career so far.

Manchester United will take on AC Milan in the second leg of their Europa League round of 16 tie at the San Siro on Thursday night.

Solskjaer’s side will make the trip to Leicester City in the FA Cup quarter-finals on Sunday.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip