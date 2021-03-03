Jamie Carragher pinpoints signing Man United need more than Jadon Sancho

Jamie Carragher has urged Manchester United to consider signing a proven striker such as Erling Haaland or Harry Kane ahead of long-term target Jadon Sancho in the summer.

The Red Devils have been heavily linked with a swoop to sign Sancho over the past few seasons but Manchester United have been unable to get a deal over the line for the England international.

Manchester United were thought to be close to securing a deal for Sancho in the 2020 summer transfer window but the Premier League side couldn’t reach an agreement with Borussia Dortmund.

The 20-time English champions are being tipped with a fresh bid for the 20-year-old this summer despite Sancho enduring a difficult 2020-21 Bundesliga campaign.

Manchester United have relied heavily on Edinson Cavani in the 2020-21 season after the Uruguay international completed a free transfer from Paris Saint-Germain last summer.

Anthony Martial has struggled to produce consistent form in the Manchester United team, while Mason Greenwood hasn’t been able to kick on in the 2020-21 campaign.

Former Liverpool FC defender Carragher believes Manchester United should consider prioritising a deal for a profilic goal-scorer like Haaland or Kane in the 2021 summer transfer window.

“I wouldn’t describe Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as a defensive manager,” Carragher told Sky Sports. “He’s played for Manchester United, in those successful teams.

“Right now, I actually think it’s a quality issue. Is there enough quality when the ball goes to the forward players?

“They’re the top-scorers in the Premier League but have they got that player to score the decisive goal in a tight game, that player who is going to take them to the league title?

“People talk about Manchester United needing a right-winger and they went for Jadon Sancho. They need a centre forward more than anything, in my book.

“If you’ve got [Marcus] Rashford, a centre forward and a right-winger and Greenwood supplementing that… he’s still young but he will be a quality player.

“I think that’s where they’re lacking right now. I think it’s a lack of quality and you look at the options, you think of Harry Kane from this country, and Haaland is another one coming through.”

Kane has scored 15 goals and has made 11 assists in 23 games in the Premier League this season.

Haaland, on the other hand, has netted 17 times and has created four goals in 18 appearances in the Bundesliga this term.

The Norwegian striker’s Dortmund team-mate Sancho has scored six goals and has made nine assists in 21 games in the current campaign.

