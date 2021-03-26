Ole Gunnar Solskjaer “keeps calling” Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland about a move to Manchester United this summer, according to a report in Spain.

Spanish media outlet AS, as quoted by Metro, is reporting that the Manchester United manager is desperate to sign Haaland in the 2021 summer transfer window.

The same article states that Solskjaer has remained a huge admirer of Haaland since working with the 20-year-old during his stint in charge at Molde.

According to the same story, the Red Devils boss was unsuccessful in his attempts to convince Haaland to move to Manchester United ahead of Borussia Dortmund in January 2020.

The report reveals that Manchester United face competition from Manchester City, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC, Real Madrid, FC Barcelona, Juventus and Bayern Munich for Haaland’s signature.

AS reveal that Solskjaer is doing everything possible to convince Haaland that a switch to Old Trafford is the right next step in the centre-forward’s career.

The report claims that the Norwegian head coach is regularly calling Haaland to explain why Manchester United would be a great option for the prolific goal-scorer.

Haaland has scored 21 times in 21 games in the Bundesliga so far this season, while the Norway international has netted 10 times in six Champions League fixtures.

The Leeds-born striker has scored 49 goals in 49 games in all competitions in his Dortmund career so far.

