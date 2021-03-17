Manchester United have made signing Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland their top summer priority, according to a report in England.

The Manchester Evening News is reporting that the Red Devils have “settled on” the Dortmund striker as their number one target in the 2021 summer transfer window.

The same article states that Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and the club’s football director John Murtough have agreed that Haaland is the ideal replacement for Romelu Lukaku.

According to the same story, the 20-time English champions would also like to sign a new centre-half this summer but Manchester United only have the funds to make a significant investment in one area of the team this summer.

The report goes on to add that Haaland is looking for a £350,000-a-week contract, which could be a stumbling block for Manchester United given David De Gea is the best-paid player at the club.

The Manchester Evening News reveal that Manchester City and Chelsea FC are also being linked with a swoop to sign the former Red Bull Salzburg striker in the upcoming transfer window.

The media outlet highlight Manchester United’s contentious relationship with Haaland’s agent Mino Raiola as a potential stumbling block.

However, the story adds that Solskjaer is on good terms with Haaland after the pair worked together at Molde.

Haaland has scored 19 goals and has made four assists in 20 games in the Bundesliga this term.

