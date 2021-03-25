Manchester United are weighing up a surprise move to sign Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Hugo Lloris in the summer, according to a report in France.

French media outlet L’Equipe, as quoted by the Daily Mail, is reporting that Manchester United are in the market to sign a new goalkeeper given the uncertainty surrounding David De Gea’s future at Manchester United.

The same article states that Manchester United have been weighing up a swoop to sign Lille’s highly-rated goalkeeper Mike Maignan as a replacement for David De Gea.

According to the same story, Lloris could leave Tottenham in the summer as the French goalkeeper’s time at the north London club comes to an end under Jose Mourinho.

The report goes on to add that Spurs are considering Maignan, Burnley goalkeeper Nick Pope and Manchester United number two Dean Henderson as a replacement for the Frenchman.

The story reveals that Lloris could head to Old Trafford if Spurs do complete a deal to sign the Lille goalkeeper at the end of the season.

L’Equipe claim that Manchester United are looking at signing an experienced goalkeeper this summer should the Red Devils lose either De Gea or Henderson.

Lloris has made 363 appearances in all competitions over the past nine seasons at the north London side.

The French goalkeeper has finished as a Champions League and League Cup runner up.

