Manchester United are interested in a potential swoop to sign FC Barcelona forward Ilaix Moriba, according to a report in Spain.

Spanish media outlet Mundo Deportivo, as quoted by the Mail, is reporting that Manchester United could launch a swoop to sign the teenager if Moriba decides to leave FC Barcelona this summer.

The same article states that Moriba’s current deal at FC Barcelona is set to expire in 18 months to cast doubt on the teenager’s long-term future at Camp Nou.

According to the same story, the 18-year-old has a contract release clause in the region of £86m which would presumably be a stumbling block for interested parties.

The report goes on to reveal that Manchester United are facing competition from German side RB Leipzig for Moriba’s signature.

Mundo Deportivo report that Chelsea FC have also entered the race to sign the FC Barcelona prospect if the Spanish giants can’t reach an agreement with Moriba.

The Spanish media outlet explain that FC Barcelona had to fend off interest from Manchester City in 2019 when the teenager’s youth contract expired.

Moriba has scored one goal in seven appearances in all competitions for the FC Barcelona senior team this term.

The Spain Under-17 international moved to FC Barcelona from Espanyol in 2010.

