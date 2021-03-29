Manchester United are weighing up a move to sign Watford winger Ismaila Sarr as a cheaper alternative to Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho, according to a report in England.

The Daily Express is reporting that Manchester United have been heavily linked with a swoop for Dortmund duo Jadon Sancho and Erling Haaland over the past 12 months.

The same article states that the Red Devils won’t be able to complete deals for both Haaland and Sancho given the Bundesliga outfit’s valuation of the attacking duo.

Although Manchester United were heavily linked with a swoop to sign Sancho last summer, the report claims that the Red Devils will make Haaland their top target in the forthcoming transfer window.

The Daily Express claim that Manchester United will still need to resolve their problem on the right wing even if the 20-time English champions ditch their interest in Sancho.

The newspaper report claims that the Red Devils could look to sign Sarr in the summer transfer window given the Senegal international could be available for as little as £40m.

The article suggests that Manchester United have already established dialogue with the London side after the two parties discussed a deal for Sarr last summer.

Sarr has netted nine goals and has made four assists in 33 games in the Championship this term.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip