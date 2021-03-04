Paul Scholes has urged reported Manchester United target Jack Grealish to leave Aston Villa in order to prove his talent.

The England international has been one of the most exciting attacking midfielders in the Premier League over the past 18 months.

Grealish played a key role in Aston Villa’s successful battle against relegation last season as the Birmingham side secured their top-flight status.

The 25-year-old has scored six goals and has made 10 assists in 22 games in the Premier League this season to fuel transfer speculation surrounding his future.

The Aston Villa home-grown talent has been linked with Chelsea FC, Manchester City and Manchester United over the past 12 months or so.

Manchester United have been regularly credited with an interest in the Aston Villa number 10 ahead of the 2021 summer transfer window.

Former Manchester United midfielder Scholes believes Grealish needs to seek a new challenge at one of the Premier League’s top clubs to cement his blossoming reputation.

Speaking to Optus Sport about whether Grealish could win the PFA player of the year award this season, Scholes said:

“Don’t get me wrong, I love the player, but if he was doing this at Man United, Liverpool, City, one of the top clubs, then he’d be up there, he’d possibly be top three,” Scholes said.

“There is no pressure on Villa. If he is at a top club then he needs to win every week. He needs to leave Villa to prove that (he is a top player).

“Jack Grealish is probably the same (as Paulo Di Canio). It is all about him at Aston Villa. He needs to get out now to a club that need to win every week, there is pressure to deliver trophies.

“He is capable of doing it, but there will always be a doubt until you do it.”

The Villa midfielder netted eight goals to help Dean Smith’s men secure their top-flight status in 2019-20.

Grealish has scored 32 times in 209 games over the past seven seasons in the Aston Villa first team.

The English midfielder has finished as a FA Cup and League Cup runner-up during his spell at Aston Villa.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip