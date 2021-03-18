Manchester United have received a boost in their pursuit of Jules Kounde after Sevilla dropped their asking price to £50m, according to a report in England.

The Sun is reporting that Manchester United are keeping tabs on the France international as a potential candidate to bolster their back four ahead of the 2021-22 Premier League season.

The same article states that the Red Devils have been scouting the 22-year-old as Manchester United look to identify a long-term centre-half partner for club captain Harry Maguire.

According to the same story, Sevilla were initially looking to secure a transfer fee in the region of £70m for the French defender following his impact at the Spanish club.

However, The Sun is reporting that Sevilla have dropped their asking price to £50m to hand Manchester United a potential boost in their hunt to sign the France Under-21 international.

The newspaper report goes on to suggest that Manchester United wouldn’t have a problem doubling Kounde’s current £70,000-a-week wages if the 22-year-old does complete a summer move to Old Trafford.

Manchester United could face competition from Real Madrid as the Spanish giants look to raid the Spanish legend’s former club to sign Kounde as his long-term replacement.

Kounde has scored one goal in 22 games in the Spanish top flight this term.

The French defender moved to Sevilla from Bordeaux in 2019.

