Man United eye two La Liga defenders to solve centre-half search – report

Manchester United are continuing to track Sevilla centre-half Jules Kounde and Villarreal defender Pau Torres as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks to sign a new partner for Harry Maguire this summer, according to a report in England.

90Min is reporting that the Red Devils have stepped up their scouting of Kounde and Torres ahead of the 2021 summer transfer window as Manchester United look to improve their defensive options.

The same article states that the 20-time English champions are also interested in Leicester City’s Turkey international Caglar Soyuncu and Brighton defender Ben White,

According to the same story, Manchester United’s scouts have been working to indentify a new centre-half partner for Magure ahead of the 2021-22 Premier League campaign.

The report goes on to add that the Red Devils have made signing Kounde or Torres a priority in the 2021 summer transfer window.

90Min can expect to face competition from La Liga giants Real Madrid for the the Sevilla and Villarreal defenders as Zinedine Zidane looks to improve his defensive options.

Torres has scored three times in 31 games in all competitions for Villarreal this season, while Kounde has netted twice in 31 appearances for Sevilla.

Manchester United lost 3-1 to Leicester City in the FA Cup last eight on Sunday just days after the club reached the Europa League quarter-finals.

Solskjaer’s side will take on Brighton in their next league game on Sunday 4 April.

