Man United to consider signing Kylian Mbappe or Harry Kane this summer – interest

Manchester United are weighing up Kylian Mbappe and Harry Kane as potential alternatives to Erling Haaland in the summer transfer window, according to a report in England.

The Athletic, as quoted by Metro, is reporting that Manchester United have identified Haaland as their number one target in the 2021 summer transfer window.

The same article states that Haaland is attracting interest from some of Europe’s top clubs given his prolific performances for Borussia Dortmund this term.

According to the same story, Manchester United are looking for a long-term forward option to complement Mason Greenwood and Marcus Rashford in future seasons.

The Athletic say that Haaland is still Manchester United’s top target but the Red Devils are looking at alternatives such as Kane and Mbappe.

The media outlet claim that the Red Devils “could be in the conversation” to sign the World Cup winner as Mbappe enters the final 18 months of his current deal at PSG.

Manchester United are also big admirers of Kane given his prolific form for Tottenham in the 2020-21 season, according to the report.

Mbappe has scored 18 goals in 23 games in the French top flight, while Kane has netted 14 times and made 11 assists in 24 Premier League appearances this season.

Haaland, on the other hand, has netted 19 goals in 19 games in the Bundesliga in his first full season in the German top flight.

